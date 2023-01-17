Pregnant woman airlifted from Machil to Kupwara

Kupwara Jan 17: The District Administration Kupwara with the assistance of Army and Air force Wednesday airlifted a pregnant woman from snowbound Machil sector to Kupwara.
The woman who hails from Duddi village in Machil sector developed serious complications following which District administration with the assistance of Army jawans and Air force officials shifted the pregnant woman to Kupwara. She was later admitted at Sub District Hospital Kupwara wherein she is said to be stable.
A pregnant woman from Karnah was also airlifted a few days back after developing serious health issues.
Meanwhile people from Machil who are stuck in Kupwara due to blockade of Kupwara-Machil road protested against authorities for failing to clear the road from snow. “We have been stuck here for the last one week. We don’t have money to stay in hotels,” said an aggrieved protester.
“Every year we are supposed to go through hardships due to blockade of road for weeks together. Administration should provide us eatables and accommodation till the road is cleared,” he added.