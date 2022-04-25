Pregnant woman dies at SDH Kupwara, family alleges medical negligence

Kupwara Apr 24: Family members of a pregnant woman, who died at Sub District Hospital (SDH) Kupwara on Sunday evening alleged medical negligence by authorities at the hospital in the woman's death.
The family members of the deceased woman identified as Rubeena Bano resident of Zangli village of Kupwara held a protest on Monday morning in front of Deputy Commissioner office against authorities at the SDH alleging that "not a single doctor was present in theatre to treat the patient which consequently lead to her death" last evening.
They demanded action against the doctors who they said "were supposed to be present according to duty chart".
The family urged LG Manoj Sinha and Director Health Services Kashmir to personally intervene into the matter.
Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Kupwara, Dr Bashir Ahmad Teli refuted the allegations over non-availability of doctors. As per Dr Bashir, the woman was suffering from severe anaemia "and died after having a cardiac arrest while being shifted to hospital theatre".
He said that a committee has been framed to look into the allegations levelled by the relatives.
"If anybody is found guilty during the course of investigation, he will be certainly dealt as per law," he added.