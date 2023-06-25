Preparation for safe, smooth Amarnath Yatra made: Div Com Kashmir

Srinagar, Jun 25: All the preparations for safe and smooth Amarnath Yatra have been made and tracks for pilgrimage have been illuminated, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri informed on Sunday.
“#ShriAmartnathJiYatra2023:Illumination of Yatra track from Dumail to Sangam. All preparations are being put in place to ensure a smooth and safe Yatra.@OfficeOfLGJandK @ShriSasb @diprjk,” Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri said in a tweet on Sunday.
Bidhuri has posted pictures of illuminated tracks from Sanagam to Baltal.
Less than a week ago, the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, visited Amarnathji holy cave to take first-hand appraisal of arrangements put in place by departments and agencies to facilitate Yatri’s who shall be visiting the Holy pilgrimage this year. The 62-day-long Yatra is beginning on July 1.
During the visit, the Divisional Commissioner had taken stock of various facilities including health, sanitation, toilets, electricity, drinking water, langars and tents installed by concerned departments.
On the occasion, he had directed the concerned officers to depute their expert teams to ensure the facilities are properly extended to Yatries during the period of Amarnath Ji Yatra. He instructed them to make all services functional well before the commencement of the Yatra on July 1.
Addressing the officers of concerned departments, the Divisional Commissioner instructed Director Health Services Kashmir to keep all medical aid handy to tackle any emergency issues of pilgrims. He also directed the concern for regular supply of electricity which will further ensure delivery of other services. He cautioned officers for any lapse that may cause inconvenience to Yatris while performing their religious duties.
Bidhuri had stressed on proper disposal of solid waste to avoid environmental pollution in the area. Officers of Shri Amarnath Shrine Board, Flood & Irrigation, KPDCL, Sanitation, Police, Health, were present on the occasion.
Earlier Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, addressed Camp Directors during orientation cum training program held last week.
The Div Com had highlighted the role of Camp Directors for facilitating yatri’s as moderators for instant resolution of issues, besides quick decision makers and information disseminators.
He had educated them regarding crowd management, strict adherence to cut-off times, evacuation procedure, ensuring coordination among different agencies and service providers, besides response to emergencies.
The Div Com had also instructed them to share data and videos to the Divisional Social Media Cell on daily basis which shall be shared on social media platforms by concerned incharge officers.
He had also directed all Camp Directors to conduct sanitation drives at camps to ensure cleanliness in the surroundings.