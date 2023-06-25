Preparation for safe, smooth Amarnath Yatra made: Div Com Kashmir

Less than a week ago, the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, visited Amarnathji holy cave to take first-hand appraisal of arrangements put in place by departments and agencies to facilitate Yatri’s who shall be visiting the Holy pilgrimage this year. The 62-day-long Yatra is beginning on July 1.

During the visit, the Divisional Commissioner had taken stock of various facilities including health, sanitation, toilets, electricity, drinking water, langars and tents installed by concerned departments.

On the occasion, he had directed the concerned officers to depute their expert teams to ensure the facilities are properly extended to Yatries during the period of Amarnath Ji Yatra. He instructed them to make all services functional well before the commencement of the Yatra on July 1.