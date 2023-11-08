Preparations for Back to Village-5 prog assessed in Pulwama

Pulwama, Nov 8: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Pulwama, Dr Basharat Qayoom in a proactive effort to ensure the success of the upcoming Back to Village-5 program, chaired a comprehensive review meeting at Circuit House Pulwama.

The program is scheduled to take place from November 9th to November 12th, 2023 in the district with training and orientation sessions held on November 7th and 8th. During the Back to Village-5 program, all the Visiting Officers shall visit the Panchayats allotted to them in two phases and shall cover all 190 Panchayats across the district.

During the meeting, the DC discussed various aspects of the program, providing an overview of the responsibilities of the Visiting (Prabhari) Officers assigned to different Panchayats. These officers will play a crucial role in conducting activities within their designated Panchayats.

The DC emphasized the importance of involving all line departments in the proceedings of Special Gram Sabhas to be presided over by the Visiting Officers.

He delved into the various deliverables expected from different departments as part of the Back to Village-5 program. The focus was placed on the saturation of self-employment schemes in addition to set deliverables for Prabhari Officers (VOs) emphasising the program’s role in empowering individuals with the means to create sustainable livelihoods and saturation of beneficiaries oriented Schemes.

The DC directed the establishment of bank counters and Common Service Centre (CSC) counters at every Panchayat. This strategic move aims to enhance financial accessibility and digital services for rural communities, fostering economic growth and development.

In a parallel effort to ensure that designated officers are well-prepared for their roles and responsibilities during village visits, a sensitization program was organized. This program served to familiarize officers with their duties and responsibilities while visiting the villages.

The Back to Village-5 program is a cornerstone initiative by the Government to strengthen the connection between the district administration and the grassroots level, fostering development and enhancing the quality of life in rural areas. By involving all the Panchayats and focusing on self-employment and financial accessibility, it promises to be a significant step towards empowering local communities and ensuring active participation of people in planning and development.