Preparations for Digital Week Celebrations 2023 reviewed in Bandipora

Bandipora, Aug 25: On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Bandipora, Nodal Officer Coordination Mohammad Ashraf Hakak Friday chaired a meeting here to assess the progress for the upcoming Digital Week Celebrations 2023 scheduled from August 31st.
The meeting took stock of the various activities planned to be conducted during the week-long celebration.
The purpose of the celebrations is to celebrate the unprecedented digital transformation, and to showcase J&Ks technological prowess, explore collaboration and business opportunities for Tech Startups and inspire the NextGen citizens.
During the meeting, the officials presented detailed plans for a series of activities and events scheduled throughout the Digital Week Celebrations. These include workshops on digital literacy, seminars on emerging technologies, hackathons for aspiring tech enthusiasts, and interactive sessions with industry experts.
It was given out that in addition to the technical aspects, the Digital Week Celebrations will also feature cultural and artistic presentations that demonstrate the fusion of traditional values with modern technology.
The meeting was attended by ADC Bandipora Umair Shafi, JD Planning Imtiyaz Ahmad, besides the officials of various departments, including representatives from the IT sector, education and local businesses.