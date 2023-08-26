Preparations for Digital Week Celebrations 2023 reviewed in Bandipora

The meeting took stock of the various activities planned to be conducted during the week-long celebration.

The purpose of the celebrations is to celebrate the unprecedented digital transformation, and to showcase J&Ks technological prowess, explore collaboration and business opportunities for Tech Startups and inspire the NextGen citizens.

During the meeting, the officials presented detailed plans for a series of activities and events scheduled throughout the Digital Week Celebrations. These include workshops on digital literacy, seminars on emerging technologies, hackathons for aspiring tech enthusiasts, and interactive sessions with industry experts.