Preparations for digital week reviewed

Kupwara, Aug 29: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kupwara, Ayushi Sudan today convened a meeting of concerned officers here to review the arrangements and preparations made for the celebration of upcoming Digital Week-2023.
Addressing the meeting, the DC impressed upon all the officers to work with utmost dedication and coordination to ensure successful conduct of the Digital Week across the district. She directed them to conduct the IEC Campaign of their respective departments so that maximum people could know about various digital services provided by the government.
The week-long event is scheduled from August 31st to 6th September which aims to promote digital literacy and empower the people of the district with online services in public service deliverance.
A diverse range of activities, scheduled for the digital festival, were thoroughly deliberated upon, along with the strategies for successful execution.
It was given out in the meeting that the mega events of Digital Week will be held in 6 places in the district. Besides, Mela will be also held in all 385 Panchayats of the district to ensure awareness of online services at grassroots level.
ADC Handwara, ADC Kupwara, District Programme Officer-ICDS, ACD, CMO, CAO, CHO, FM-DIC, LDM, besides, Principals of GDCs and other concerned attended the meeting.