Preparations for digital week reviewed

Addressing the meeting, the DC impressed upon all the officers to work with utmost dedication and coordination to ensure successful conduct of the Digital Week across the district. She directed them to conduct the IEC Campaign of their respective departments so that maximum people could know about various digital services provided by the government.

The week-long event is scheduled from August 31st to 6th September which aims to promote digital literacy and empower the people of the district with online services in public service deliverance.