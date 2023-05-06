Preparations for G20 events in full swing; J-K ready to showcase its tourist potential

Srinagar May 6: Kashmir is buzzing with activities related to India's G20 presidency. Various awareness programs are being organized in different districts to spread the message of India's G20 Presidency among the people.

Recently, Baramulla district flagged off a 'Run for G-20 Walkathon' from Government Boys Higher Secondary School.

Hundreds of school children from various educational zones, faculty, and non-teaching staff participated in the event.

The event aimed at disseminating the message of India's G20 Presidency among the people, particularly the school children. Syed Sehrish Asgar, the Deputy Commissioner of Baramulla, complimented the Youth Services and Sports Department for organizing the walkathon of students and asserted that it would help to create awareness among the students regarding the G-20 Summit.

She further directed the departments to involve more students and civil society members in large numbers so that the general public would have the proper knowledge regarding the summit.

She also educated the students that India's G20 Presidency is a momentous occasion that gives "us an opportunity to place priorities and narratives on the global agenda."

The event was not limited to Baramulla. In Bandipora, the Department of Youth Services and Sports conducted a "Walkathon" from Arin Fisheries Point to Higher Secondary School (HSS) Nadihal to create awareness about the G-20 summit.