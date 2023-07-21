Preparations for Gurez Festival reviewed

He stressed that the event should showcase the true essence of Gurez, its tradition and culture; besides, there should be a proper promotion of the festival to achieve the ultimate objective of making Gurez a year-round tourist destination.

Dr Owais directed all the concerned to work in close coordination and ensure fool-proof arrangements for the smooth and successful conduct of the Gurez festival.

Director Tourism on the occasion said that Gurez Valley is one of the prime tourist destinations and the department of tourism is always on the forefront with district administration for its betterment.