Preparations for Gurez Festival reviewed

Bandipora, July 21: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, Dr. Owais Ahmed today convened a meeting to review the preparations of Gurez Festival-2023.
Director of Tourism, Kashmir, Raja Yaqoob Farooq also participated in the meeting through virtual mode.
The meeting discussed threadbare various issues regarding the preparations of the Gurez festival including tourism promotion activities.
The DC directed the concerned officers to take up all necessary logistics in advance to avoid any inconvenience during the festival.
He stressed that the event should showcase the true essence of Gurez, its tradition and culture; besides, there should be a proper promotion of the festival to achieve the ultimate objective of making Gurez a year-round tourist destination.
Dr Owais directed all the concerned to work in close coordination and ensure fool-proof arrangements for the smooth and successful conduct of the Gurez festival.
Director Tourism on the occasion said that Gurez Valley is one of the prime tourist destinations and the department of tourism is always on the forefront with district administration for its betterment.
The meeting also discussed upcoming inauguration of the Shina Cultural Centre at Dawar Gurez and it was decided that the event shall be conducted jointly.
SDM Gurez, Dr Mudasir on the occasion said that the Sub Division administration in coordination with District Administration has already taken the lead to prepare for Gurez Festival so that spots of improvement are identified well in advance.
Among others the meeting was attended by Nodal Officer Coordination Mohammad Ashraf Hakak, ADC Bandipora, Umar Shafi, ACR Shabir Ahmad, JDP Imtiyaz Ahmad, District Information Officer Bandipora, CEO, DYSSO and others.
Deputy Director, Tourism, Kashmir, Deeba Khalid, Assistant Director, Tourism, Gulmarg, besides officers from 109 Brigade Dawar participated in the meeting through virtual mode.