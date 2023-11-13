Preparations for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra reviewed in Kulgam

GK NEWS SERVICE

Kupwara, Nov 13: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kulgam Dr.Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat Monday chaired a meeting of Officers to review action plan and preparations for smooth and successful conduct of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra.

The DC directed the officers to ensure maximum public participation, particularly youth in Yatra which is aimed to raise awareness about the Government’s achievements and extend benefits of Centrally Sponsored Schemes among beneficiaries.

It was informed that Digital Vans will traverse all Panchayats delivering the Prime Minister’s message and hosting promotional events.

It was also informed that district administration has prepared a comprehensive schedule to cover all blocks and urban areas, with Nodal Officers assigned specific duties for a smooth yatra passage.

During the meeting, the DC stressed the importance of flagship schemes and underlined the need for effective projection of the same to maximize their impact.

He further directed officers to prepare action plans for their departments and stay informed about the schemes, latest data of beneficiaries and scheme coverage.

The DC directed for better coordination, besides organizing training sessions for the officers and resource persons of line departments.

Arrangements for cultural events, health camps and other activities were also reviewed.

Among others, ADDC, Showkat Ahmad Rather; ADC, Viqar Ahmed Giri; DPO, Ab Rashid Dass; ACR, Imtiyaz Ul Aziz and other district, sectoral officers attended the meeting.