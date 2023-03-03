Prepare comprehensive plan to root out drug abuse in Kashmir: NC to admin

According to a statement, this was stated by the party’s State Spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar while addressing a one-day workers convention of the party workers in Yaripora Kulgam. The convention was marked by a threadbare discussion on various issues concerning the public and party. The prevailing political situation in Kashmir and the future course of action were also deliberated on during the course of the meeting. District Kulgam Vice Presidents Mubarak Raina, Muhammad Younis Malik, YNC Kulgam district President Adil Guroo, Block Presidents M Ayub Pala, Ijaz Shah, and party functionaries were also present.

"Kashmir's drug problem is worsening with Kulgam district, unfortunately, taking a big hit viz a viz the drug abuse cases," Imran Nabi Dar said adding, “The addiction/abuse among Kashmiri youth has reached catastrophic levels and if no serious effort is initiated by the government agencies we are at the risk of losing an entirely new generation to drugs.”