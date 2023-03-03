Prepare comprehensive plan to root out drug abuse in Kashmir: NC to admin

Srinagar, Mar 3: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Friday expressed concern over rising drug addiction cases in Jammu and Kashmir, saying the entire region foresees a doomsday scenario if the problem is not nipped in the bud.
According to a statement, this was stated by the party’s State Spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar while addressing a one-day workers convention of the party workers in Yaripora Kulgam. The convention was marked by a threadbare discussion on various issues concerning the public and party. The prevailing political situation in Kashmir and the future course of action were also deliberated on during the course of the meeting. District Kulgam Vice Presidents Mubarak Raina, Muhammad Younis Malik, YNC Kulgam district President Adil Guroo, Block Presidents M Ayub Pala, Ijaz Shah, and party functionaries were also present.
"Kashmir's drug problem is worsening with Kulgam district, unfortunately, taking a big hit viz a viz the drug abuse cases," Imran Nabi Dar said adding, “The addiction/abuse among Kashmiri youth has reached catastrophic levels and if no serious effort is initiated by the government agencies we are at the risk of losing an entirely new generation to drugs.”
“It is a point of concern for all of us here in Kashmir, particularly in Kulgam. The first step towards stopping such incidents starts with contemplation by all of us. It goes without saying that the menace is an awful manifestation of widespread unemployment in the district. It is the time for the government to change the discourse about the drug addiction issue and start to view it as a disease rather than a law-and-order issue.”
"Strife-torn Kulgam needs special attention, he said seeking a comprehensive plan to cope up with the menace. "Administration adopted a multi-pronged strategy – increasing awareness, restricting the availability of drugs, and increasing affordability and accessibility to eradicate the menace of drug abuse.”