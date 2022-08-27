Prepare strategies, plans for uprooting terror ecosystem: DGP

Srinagar, Aug 27 : Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Saturday directed police officers to prepare strategiesand plans for uprooting terror ecosystem.
According to a press note, he was addressing a high level crime review meeting. “Though contribution of Jammu and Kashmir Police on different fronts is being appreciated at highest levels of the country yet we need to further improve our investigation work to hit the ecosystem of terrorism hard,”DGP said.
He also launched the IOS version of the JK-eCop mobile application, developed by J&K Police.
Special DG CID J&K, R R Swain, Special DG Crime J&K, A K Choudhary, IG CRPF Ops Kashmir, Manvinder Singh Bhatia, ADGP (Hqrs) PHQ, M K Sinha, ADGP (Coordination) PHQ, Danesh Rana, IG CRPF Srinagar Ops Sector, s Charu Sinha, ADGP Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar, IGP Traffic J&K,Vikramjit Singh, DIG CKR Srinagar Sujit Kumar, DIG NKR, Udaybhaskar Billa, SSP Srinagar, Budgam, AlsG of PHQ attended the meeting at PHQ while DIG South Kashmir Range Abdul Jabbar, and other district SSsP of Kashmir Zone attended the meeting through video conferencing.
At the very outset, the DGP complimented J&K Police, Army, CAPFs for successful conduct of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra, Muharram-Ul-Haram and Independence Day celebrations and events across Jammu and Kashmir. He conveyed the appreciation of Union Minister, Amit Shah to officers and Jawans working collectively for peace in J&K.
The DGP said that with the joint efforts of J&K Police and other security forces the graph of terrorism has decreased in Jammu and Kashmir during past few years. He however, directed the officers to prepare the strategies and plans for uprooting the terror ecosystem to consolidate peace in the region. He stressed for alertness and area domination for better results.
With regard to the investigations, the DGP directed the officers to prioritise the pending cases on the basis of their sensitivity and devise plans to dispose of them on merits in the shortest possible time. The DGP stressed for upgrading and strengthening the SIUs at every district headquarters and directed for identifying the investigators and supervisory officers to be posted keeping in view the workload. He directed the officers to submit proposals to PHQ for improvement in the functioning of SIUs. He advised that all the probationary DySsP placed in Kashmir zone be also made part of these Units so as to train them appropriately and equip them with knowledge and skills of investigation during their practical training.
The DGP emphasised that investigation and challaning the cases are not enough and investigator has to ensure the conviction of the accused. “Though contribution of Jammu and Kashmir Police at different fronts is being appreciated at highest levels of the country yet we need to further improve our investigation work and skills to hit the ecosystem of terrorism hard”, the DGP added. The DGP directed the officers to conduct investigations efficiently taking into account all the technicalities and parameters of the investigation so that culprits do not go scott free. He directed the officers to identify professionals, officers to be hired or placed at every district headquarter as resource persons.