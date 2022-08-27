Prepare strategies, plans for uprooting terror ecosystem: DGP

The DGP said that with the joint efforts of J&K Police and other security forces the graph of terrorism has decreased in Jammu and Kashmir during past few years. He however, directed the officers to prepare the strategies and plans for uprooting the terror ecosystem to consolidate peace in the region. He stressed for alertness and area domination for better results.

With regard to the investigations, the DGP directed the officers to prioritise the pending cases on the basis of their sensitivity and devise plans to dispose of them on merits in the shortest possible time. The DGP stressed for upgrading and strengthening the SIUs at every district headquarters and directed for identifying the investigators and supervisory officers to be posted keeping in view the workload. He directed the officers to submit proposals to PHQ for improvement in the functioning of SIUs. He advised that all the probationary DySsP placed in Kashmir zone be also made part of these Units so as to train them appropriately and equip them with knowledge and skills of investigation during their practical training.