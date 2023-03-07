Preparing to ensure peaceful elections, Amarnath Yatra in J&K: IG CRPF

Srinagar, Mar 07: Inspector General CRPF Kashmir Operations MA Bhatia on Tuesday said they have started preparations for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra and also for elections, if held.
Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a function in Tral, IG CRPF, as reported by news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), said whenever there is any event, they try to ensure it is held peacefully.
“Whatever elections are to be held or there is upcoming Amarnath Yatra, we started preparations to ensure these events are conducted peacefully,” he said.
He said they always try to remain fully prepared for any event, be it elections or Amarnath Yatra and ensure these events are conducted peacefully.