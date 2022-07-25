Present administration has strengthened public service delivery mechanism: Advisor Bhatnagar

Srinagar, July 25 : Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, on Monday said that the present administration has strengthened the public service delivery mechanism and several services have been made online for the welfare of common masses.
According to an official press release, he was interacting with various public delegations and individuals from several areas of J&K at Civil Secretariat here. He advised the delegations and individuals to utilise the online service mechanism for timely disposal of their issues.
During the interaction, the public delegations and individuals raised several developmental issues pertaining to their areas with the Advisor and sought immediate redressal of the same.
A delegation of kiths and kins of JKPCC employees who passed away during active service in the corporation met Advisor and raised the issue of pending cases of SRO-43 in the corporation. The demanded issuance of appointment orders under SRO-43.
Similarly a delegations and individuals from various areas like Shopian, Qazigund, Kokernag, Kupwara, Ganderbal, Sopore, and other areas also met Advisor and raised several issues with the Advisor.
The Advisor also assured the public delegations and individuals that the projected issues and demands will be redressed on priority basis.