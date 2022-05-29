Preserving Biodiversity: Islamia College leads the way

The Department of Botany, Islamia College of Science and Commerce (ICSC) Srinagar, organised a series of events related to celebration of the World Biodiversity Day, observed across the world on May 22 every year.

College Principal Prof (Dr) Aijaz Bashir, the chief patron of the week-long programme, kick-started the events that aimed at raising awareness among students, faculty and other participants about the importance of biodiversity conservation.

Prof Aijaz said students can become leaders of conservation of biodiversity with their proactive participation in such programmes which are critical to our understanding of the pressing need to prevent loss of biodiversity.