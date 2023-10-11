President Droupadi Murmu arrives in Srinagar on 2-day J&K visit

Srinagar, Oct 11: President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Srinagar on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir where she was accorded a guard of honour, officials said.
Lt. Governor of Jammu & Kashmir, Manoj Sinha received the President on her arrival at Srinagar airport.
The President was accorded a guard of honour on her first visit to the UT of Jammu and Kashmir, said an official.
She will be the chief guest for the 20th annual convocation of the University of Kashmir.
The President would be flown to the Badami Bagh Cantonment where she would land at the Badami Bagh Cantonment helipad in the 15 Corps Headquarters following which she would lay a wreath at the War Memorial.
Being the Supreme Commander of the Indian Army, she would be received by senior Army Generals besides the J&K administration.
From the B B Cantonment, she would drive to the KU campus where she would be the chief guest for the 20th annual convocation.
The convocation marks a significant milestone in the academic journey of the students who have completed their courses between 2021 and mid-2023.
After the convocation, there are plans for a light and sound show by the Dal Lake in her honour on Wednesday evening.
Later, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha would host President Murmu at the Raj Bhawan in Srinagar.