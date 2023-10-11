President Droupadi Murmu arrives in Srinagar on 2-day J&K visit

Being the Supreme Commander of the Indian Army, she would be received by senior Army Generals besides the J&K administration.

From the B B Cantonment, she would drive to the KU campus where she would be the chief guest for the 20th annual convocation.

The convocation marks a significant milestone in the academic journey of the students who have completed their courses between 2021 and mid-2023.

After the convocation, there are plans for a light and sound show by the Dal Lake in her honour on Wednesday evening.

Later, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha would host President Murmu at the Raj Bhawan in Srinagar.