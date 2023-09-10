President JDU J&K, President JKWP call on Lt Governor

Srinagar, Sep 10: GM Shaheen, President J&K Janta Dal United (JDU), called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan, today.
Shaheen put forth various demands to the Lt Governor which include increase in night flights from Srinagar Airport, check on rates charged by hoteliers from tourists and robust arrangements of power supply in Winters.
Mir Junaid, President, Jammu & Kashmir Workers Party (JKWP) also called on Lt Governor and apprised him of issues of public importance.
The Lt Governor assured leaders of the political parties of appropriate redressal of the issues presented by them.