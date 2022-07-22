President JKWP, delegations of IGM, CD&EF call on LG Sinha

Junaid while calling on the Lt Governor apprised him about various issues of public importance. He discussed the issue of mining in Langate, Kupwara, besides concerns related to Jal Shakti Schemes, College and Sports Stadium.

The Lt Governor while interacting with the President, JKWP assured him that the genuine issues put forth by him would be taken up with the concerned quarters of UT administration for early redresssal on merit.