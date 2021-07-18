President Kovind to visit J&K, Ladakh from July 25-27

Srinagar, Jul 18: President Ram Nath Kovind is scheduled to visit Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh for three days from July 25-27.

News agency KNO quoting officials reported that the President, who is also supreme commander of Armed Forces, is likely to participate in Kargil Vijay Diwas programme scheduled on July 26 at Drass War Memorial Kargil.

Earlier, in the year 2019 the President was scheduled to lay a wreath at the War Memorial but his visit was cancelled as his flight was not able to take off from Srinagar due to bad weather.