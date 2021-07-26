President Kovind’s Kargil visit cancelled due to bad weather

Srinagar, Jul 26: President Ram Nath Kovind's Kargil visit was cancelled on Monday due to inclement weather, officials said.

Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported the President's plane couldn't take off from Srinagar due to bad weather and difficult flying conditions for crossing Himalayan peaks like Zojilla Pass.

The official said Plan B has been put in place and the President's convoy has been diverted towards Gulmarg, Baramulla.