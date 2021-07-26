Kashmir

President Kovind’s Kargil visit cancelled due to bad weather

Will lay wreaths at Warfare School Gulmarg: officials
President Ram Nath Kovind arrives at the airport for a four-day visit, in Srinagar on Sunday.ANI
GK Web Desk
Srinagar, Jul 26: President Ram Nath Kovind's Kargil visit was cancelled on Monday due to inclement weather, officials said.

Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported the President's plane couldn't take off from Srinagar due to bad weather and difficult flying conditions for crossing Himalayan peaks like Zojilla Pass.

The official said Plan B has been put in place and the President's convoy has been diverted towards Gulmarg, Baramulla.

He said that the President will now lay wreath at High Altitude Warfare School, Gulmarg, Kashmir along with Lt Governor Manoj Sinha.

