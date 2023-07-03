President MC Aishmuqam calls on Lt Governor

Srinagar, July 3: Sofi Arafat Rashid, President Municipal Committee Aishmuqam called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan, today.
Rashid along with Mohammed Iqbal, Chairman Coordination Committee, ULB Kashmir apprised the Lt Governor on various development issues of Aishmuqam, Dooru and Verinag.
Sheikh Inayat Ullah, CEO Move Beyond (startup IIEDC, NIT Srinagar) briefed the Lt Governor on his future endeavours to engage the youth in the meaningful economic opportunities through various knowledge interventions.
Later, a delegation of BJP leaders from Baramulla and Pulwama also called on the Lt Governor and put forth various issues of public importance.
The Lt Governor assured the delegations of appropriate redressal of the genuine issues projected during the interactions.