President Municipal Committee Pahalgam arrested while accepting Rs 80,000 bribe

As per an ACB statement, the arrest was made following a complaint by the supplier of the two hopper tipper dumpers alleging therein that the President MC Pahalgam, Owais Ahmad was demanding Rs 80,000 as bribe for release of payments for the vehicles.

Accordingly, a case FIR No. 31/2021 U/S 7 PC Act 1988 was registered and investigation taken up, the ACB said.

“During the course of investigation a trap team constituted. The trap team laid a successful trap and caught red-handed Owais Ahmad while demanding and accepting bribe amount of Rs. 80,000 from the complainant. He was arrested and taken into custody by ACB Team,” it said, adding that further investigation into the case is going on.