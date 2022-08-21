President of Traders’ Federation takes oath

Sopore: The newly elected president of traders federation Sopore Haji Mohammad Ashraf Ganaie took oath as president on Saturday at Sanctorum public school here in Sopore .

On the occasion president municipal council Sopore Masrat Kar was chief guest on the occasion, besides SHO tarzoo Sopore Imtiyaz Ahmad, out going president Qazi Hashmatullah Hashmie and Presidents of traders federation of Srinagar, Kupwara, and Handwara were also present on the occasion.

A large number of people including trade fraternity of Sopore, officials from Sopore administration, civil society members, members of Anjuman moin-ul-islam Sopore, fruit traders body, coordination committee Sopore, Industrial association Sopore, members of Press club of Sopore and other people of the town were present on the occasion.