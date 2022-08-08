President UBAT refutes election related news

Srinagar: Sanjay Pandita, President Uma Bhagwati Asthapan Trust (UBAT) Brariangan Umanagri Anantnag (camp Jammu) has refuted a news item regarding election of a new trust body.

In a statement, he said that a news item is in circulation in some newspapers and social media that a new Trust body of Uma Bhagwati Asthapan Trust Brariangan Anantnag has been elected.

“I refute the news item . I further clarify that some fringe elements are trying to create confusion in the community for their vested interest and cheap publicity," he said.