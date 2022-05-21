President, vice president MC Bandipora lose no-confidence motion

Bandipora May 21: Incumbent president of the Municipal council Bandipora in north Kashmir, Khurshid Ahmad Ganai on Saturday lost the no-confidence motion during a floor test, officials said.
The floor test was necessitated after at least 9 councillors had challenged the president MC Bandipora to prove majority after which the no-confidence vote date was fixed today.
As per the communique, at least, 9 councillors from a total of 16 moved a no-confidence motion against the president and vice president for alleged "unsatisfactory performance".
Sources told Greater Kashmir that the incumbent president, Khursheed Ahmad Ganai lost the motion after 8 councillors voted against him. He, along with his supporting councillors left the venue without voting.
Moreover, the Vice President, Maqsood Rather also lost the no-confidence motion after 8 councillors voted against him.
Two councillors from, Ward 4 and, 11 found "violating the procedural norms of their candidature" were barred from voting pending directions from the Director ULB and objections raised by the incumbent President MC Bandipora.
The councilors as per the inquiry report are drawing salary as CPW (contingent paid worker) and running an FPS (Fair price shop) respectively.