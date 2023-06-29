President Youth All India Kashmiri Samaj calls on LG

Jammu, June 29: A delegation led by Pandit R K Bhat, President Youth All India Kashmiri Samaj called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan on Thursday.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the members of the delegation discussed with the LG various welfare and other issues related to the community.
The LG assured the members of delegation of appropriate redressal of the issues and demands put forth by them based on merit.
Earlier, Haripal Singh Jasrotia, senior BJP leader also called on LG and discussed the issues of public importance.