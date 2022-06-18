Presidential Polls | Farooq Abdullah withdraws from consideration as joint opposition's candidate

He added that he has taken a few days to discuss this unexpected development with his family and senior colleagues. “I am deeply touched by the support that I have received and honoured to have been considered for the highest office in the country,'' Dr Farooq said. He stated that he believed that Jammu and Kashmir is passing through a critical juncture and his efforts are required to help navigate these uncertain times. “I have a lot more active politics ahead of me and look forward to making a positive contribution in the service of J&K and the country. Therefore I would like to respectfully withdraw my name from consideration and I look forward to supporting the joint opposition consensus candidate,” Dr Farooq said.

He said he is very grateful to Mamata for proposing his name ands also grateful to all the senior leaders who offered him their support.