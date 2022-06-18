Presidential Polls | Farooq Abdullah withdraws from consideration as joint opposition's candidate

Srinagar, June 18 : Former Chief Minister and National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah on Saturday withdrew his name for consideration as the joint opposition candidate for the presidential polls, stating that Jammu and Kashmir is passing through a critical juncture and his efforts are required to help navigate these uncertain times.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during a joint meeting of leaders of 17 opposition parties on June 15 in New Delhi had suggested the names of Dr Farooq Abdullah and Gopalkrishna Gandhi as opposition candidates for the presidential polls. The meeting was convened to field a joint opposition candidate for the presidential election 2022.
In a statement here on Saturday, Dr Farooq Abdullah said, “ I am honoured to have had my name proposed as a possible joint opposition candidate for the office of President of India by Mamata Banerjee Sahiba. Subsequent to Mamata didi proposing my name, I have received a number of calls from opposition leaders offering their support for my candidature.”
He added that he has taken a few days to discuss this unexpected development with his family and senior colleagues. “I am deeply touched by the support that I have received and honoured to have been considered for the highest office in the country,'' Dr Farooq said. He stated that he believed that Jammu and Kashmir is passing through a critical juncture and his efforts are required to help navigate these uncertain times. “I have a lot more active politics ahead of me and look forward to making a positive contribution in the service of J&K and the country. Therefore I would like to respectfully withdraw my name from consideration and I look forward to supporting the joint opposition consensus candidate,” Dr Farooq said.
He said he is very grateful to Mamata for proposing his name ands also grateful to all the senior leaders who offered him their support.