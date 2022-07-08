Presidential Polls|Farooq Abdullah to convene meeting at Gupkar today

Srinagar, July 8: National Conference (NC) President and Member of Parliament Farooq Abdullah has called a meeting of like-minded political parties at his Gupkar residence on Saturday.
A local news gathering agency KNS reported that the meeting would start at noon and opposition presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha would also take part in the meeting.
It said that the meeting would also be attended by senior leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Congress, CPI (M), and Awami National Conference (ANC).
KNS reported that after the meeting, Sinha would also address a press conference.
It said that the meeting had been called to discuss several issues including the present situation in Jammu and Kashmir.
“The meeting is also part of the campaign of Yashwant Sinha regarding the presidential elections,” KNS reported.