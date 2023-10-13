President’s vision for empowerment of tribes exceptional: Secretary Tribal Affairs

In her address to the participating members of tribes the President highlighted the Government of India's commitment to tribal welfare and the role of India's tribal communities as beacons of light in selected areas.

It is notable that the President has been traveling to different parts of the county to gain firsthand knowledge of steps taken for welfare and development of tribal communities.

LG Manoj Sinha while briefing the President during the interaction said key reforms and initiatives have been taken for transformation of tribes in J&K where the tribal community had been marginalised for a long time. He informed the President that the government in J&K has also implemented the Forest Rights Act, adding the government's focus is on holistic development to provide new strengths and capabilities to the community.