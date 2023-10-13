President’s vision for empowerment of tribes exceptional: Secretary Tribal Affairs

Srinagar, Oct 13: Jammu and Kashmir's tribal communities have expressed gratitude to the President Droupadi Murmu for convening a special meeting with them during her two-day visit to the Union Territory.
The tribal group meeting the President termed the interaction where the latter shared her vision for empowerment of tribes as exceptional and invaluable.
The interaction was held during a civic reception hosted in her honour at Raj Bhavan Srinagar where the President along with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha held discussions surrounding aspirations and holistic development of J&K's tribes and commitment thereto with members of tribal communities associated with various initiatives of Tribal Affairs Department J&K.
In her address to the participating members of tribes the President highlighted the Government of India's commitment to tribal welfare and the role of India's tribal communities as beacons of light in selected areas.
It is notable that the President has been traveling to different parts of the county to gain firsthand knowledge of steps taken for welfare and development of tribal communities.
LG Manoj Sinha while briefing the President during the interaction said key reforms and initiatives have been taken for transformation of tribes in J&K where the tribal community had been marginalised for a long time. He informed the President that the government in J&K has also implemented the Forest Rights Act, adding the government's focus is on holistic development to provide new strengths and capabilities to the community.
The President while lauding the J&K government's initiatives for tribal development in the UT called for sustainability of schemes in operation and coverage there under of the entire tribal population in the UT.
Earlier, Secretary, Tribal Affairs Department J&K, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, presented the welcome address and briefed the President about tribes in J&K, their socio-cultural heritage, linguistic diversity and role in environment conservation, nation building and economy.
The Secretary also dwelled on various initiatives like implementation of Forest Rights Act, Pradhan Mantri Aadi Adarsh Gram Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Van Dhan Yoana, transport facilities for Transhumant population, developmental projects and interventions in healthcare and education.
During the interaction, Ishrat Ashraf and Ulfat Shafi, members of Tribal groups, shared their experiences with the President related to education and culture initiatives. They expressed gratitude to the President for convening this special interaction with tribal groups and sharing her words of wisdom.
On the occasion, a culture troupe presented a tribal song and dance performance showcasing the cultural heritage and life revolving around nature. The President lauded the depiction of the rich cultural heritage of the tribes. Speakers and members of tribal groups participating in the interaction were presented with mementos and souvenirs.
Secretary to the President Rajesh Verma, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor Dr Mandeep Bhandari, Secretary RDD Mandeep Kour, ADG Kashmir Vijay Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, MD KPDCL Baseer ul Haq Choudhary, Director Information Minga Sherpa among others were present during the special interaction.