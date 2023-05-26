‘Pretty damn impressive’: Omar Abdullah praises new Parliament building

Srinagar, May 26: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief Minister and National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah on Friday said that the new parliament building looks “pretty damn impressive” and it is a welcome addition.
“Setting aside the brouhaha about the inauguration for a moment, this building is a welcome addition. The old Parliament House has served us well but as someone who has worked there for a few years, a lot of us often spoke amongst ourselves about the need for a new & improved parliament building. Better late than never is all I’ll say & this one looks pretty damn impressive,” Omar tweeted.
Omar’s praise comes despite his party deciding to boycott the inauguration ceremony along with nearly dozen other opposition parties.
PM Modi will dedicate the new Parliament building to the nation on May 28.