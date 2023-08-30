Prevention of drug addiction | Awareness programme held in Budgam

According to a press release, the programme was aimed at promoting awareness and encouraging young people to be responsible and active in promoting mental health. The program began with an introductory speech by principal GDC Budgam, Dr Mudasir Afshan. The event was attended by a large number of students and college faculty. The awareness lecture was Imparted by Dr Aijaz Suhaf, (Psychiatrist, Government Medical College Srinagar) Insha Hassan, (Incharge Drug De Addiction Centre DPL BUDGAM). Dr Aijaz threw light on various aspects of mental health and illness, ways to their early identification, positive tactics of coping with stress and treatments available.