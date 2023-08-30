Prevention of drug addiction | Awareness programme held in Budgam
Srinagar, Aug 30: To promote awareness and understanding of the importance of mental health and prevention of drug Addiction, a special programme was organised by police at Government Degree College Budgam.
According to a press release, the programme was aimed at promoting awareness and encouraging young people to be responsible and active in promoting mental health. The program began with an introductory speech by principal GDC Budgam, Dr Mudasir Afshan. The event was attended by a large number of students and college faculty. The awareness lecture was Imparted by Dr Aijaz Suhaf, (Psychiatrist, Government Medical College Srinagar) Insha Hassan, (Incharge Drug De Addiction Centre DPL BUDGAM). Dr Aijaz threw light on various aspects of mental health and illness, ways to their early identification, positive tactics of coping with stress and treatments available.
Insha Hassan gave a lecture on Drug Addiction, remedial measures and role of all stake holders especially teachers and educators to curb the menace While concluding the program the speakers gave thrust on the role of educational institutions for helping the pupils with mental illnesses, so as to prepare them for the today's competitive world, equally and inclusively. The event was followed by a Medical and Mental Health Camp in the college campus.