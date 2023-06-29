PRI representatives, delegations call on LG

A delegation led by Shelpa Dubey, DDC Member Vijaypur in their meeting with the Lt Governor held discussion on employment opportunities in AIIMS Vijaypur for local youth and various other issues.

Later, a delegation led by Neena Sharma BDC Chairperson, Seri, Rajouri also discussed with the Lt Governor public importance issues. A delegation of Disabled Care Foundation led by Umesh Sharma also called on Lt Governor and discussed issues which included enhancement of monthly pension for disabled, creation of separate directorate of disability affairs, implementation of Acts, opening of model schools.