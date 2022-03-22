'Price rise of essentials giving tough time to people'

Srinagar, Mar 22: Former Minister and Apni Party Senior Vice President Ghulam Hassan Mir on Tuesday said the frequent unprecedented price rise of essentials is presently giving a tough time to the people in Jammu and Kashmir.
Mir said oil and gas prices are skyrocketing which is having a cascading effect on all products as most of those are being transported from one place to others. He asked the government to reduce the taxes on petroleum products to give relief to the people.
“Common man is helplessly watching the spiraling price of essential commodities. The recession caused by Covid, has already left the people to suffer reduction in wages. This has affected the sales of non-essential commodities, and the traders are yet to recover from the lockdown pressure. Besides, the lifestyle of the people belonging to different sections of the society has changed,” remarked Mir.
He appealed to the government to take a review of the situation and order for immediate steps to be taken for reducing the prices of oil and gas” read the statement.