Prices of essential items reach record high, consumers struggle to keep up

Srinagar, Mar 24: The holy month of Ramadan has been marred by the sky-rocketing prices of essential items across the Valley causing a significant distress among consumers.
Amid the surge in the prices of essential items, the consumers have blamed the Food Civil Supplies and Consumers Affairs (FCS&CA) department for its failure to regulate the prices of eatable and other essential items which remain in demand during the month of Ramadhan.
Over the past few weeks, prices of basic food items including fruits, vegetables and other eatables have surged, making it difficult for families to afford a decent meal during the holy month.
In some areas, the price of dates, which are traditionally consumed during iftar, has doubled, further adding to the financial burden.
The retailers are selling Banana at the rate of Rs 130 to Rs 140 per dozen while the rate of other fruits have touched the sky. Broiler Chicken is sold at the rate of Rs 170 to Rs 180 per Kg raising questions on the FCS&CA department to regulate the rates of these items.
While the authorities have fixed the rate of mutton at Rs 535 per Kg, it is being sold at Rs 650 to Rs 700 in broad daylight.
“The FCSCA department has failed to act on ground and regulate the rates of edible products despite hue and cry over rising prices,” said Tariq Ahmad, a resident of Baramulla.
The complaints of overpricing by retailers are pouring in from all districts of Kashmir amid the failure of the authorities to issue a revised rate list of eatables.
“The department wakes up only when voice is raised against illegal inflation in the market and later the enforcement dies down. Market enforcement should be made a routine exercise,” said Abid Khan, a resident of Baramulla.
Amid the complaints of overpricing and market inflation, the authorities have scheduled a meeting on March 25 and are likely to issue a revised rate list of all essential items including meat, poultry, fruits and vegetables.
"The divisional administration has convened a meeting wherein all these issues will be discussed and a new rate list of all the items will be issued by the FCSCA department," Director FCS&CA department Kashmir, Abdul Salam told Greater Kashmir.
"We understand that the prices of essential items are high. But we will try to resolve the problem after a revised rate list is issued by the department," he said.
About the lack of enforcement, the Director FCS&CA department said around two to three teams inspect the market to put a check on the illegal inflation.
"The number of checking squads will increase from tomorrow. We will ensure that no retailers or street vendors are allowed to hike the prices of eatables illegally," he said.