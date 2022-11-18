Principal AG's office Srinagar continues week-long audit celebrations

The statement further added that 16 November is marked as "Audit Diwas" to commemorate the history of the institution and this year ‘Audit Diwas’ is being followed by ‘Audit Week’ to inform the general public and other stakeholders about the C&AG and its functioning.

In the series of events, an ‘Audit Run’ was organised from Nehru Park to Centaur Hotel to make aware the local people about the C&AG and its functioning. PCS Negi, Senior DAG, Ranjeet Singh, Sr DAG and Inabat Khaliq, DAG along with all staff members of the office took part in the event.