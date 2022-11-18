Principal AG's office Srinagar continues week-long audit celebrations

Srinagar, Nov 18: The office of Principal Accountant General Srinagar continued week-long audit celebrations here.
In a statement that traces the history of the department, it said, “The Supreme Audit Institution (SAI) of India is one of the oldest institutions of India. It traces its origin to the year 1858 when a separate department with an Accountant General at the helm was established and entrusted with the responsibility of accounting and auditing the financial transactions under the East India Company. Sir Edward Drummond took charge on 16 November 1860 as the first Auditor General. After India became independent in 1947, the Comptroller and Auditor General of India was established as a constitutional authority with the adoption of the Constitution of India in 1950."
The statement further added that 16 November is marked as "Audit Diwas" to commemorate the history of the institution and this year ‘Audit Diwas’ is being followed by ‘Audit Week’ to inform the general public and other stakeholders about the C&AG and its functioning.
In the series of events, an ‘Audit Run’ was organised from Nehru Park to Centaur Hotel to make aware the local people about the C&AG and its functioning. PCS Negi, Senior DAG, Ranjeet Singh, Sr DAG and Inabat Khaliq, DAG along with all staff members of the office took part in the event.
A special cleanliness drive was also held at the Dal Lake where Ghazala Abdullah, DFO, Srinagar along with her colleagues explained the initiatives taken by the department to clean the Dal Lake. Celebrations will continue till 22 November and various other activities will be organised in the coming days.