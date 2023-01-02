Principal for GMC Handwara appointed

Kupwara, Jan 2: Health and Medical Education Department, Jammu and Kashmir Government today appointed Dr Iffat Hassan Shah as Principal Government Medical College (GMC) Handwara.
The move is widely welcomed by the people of district Kupwara and have appreciated the District Administration Kupwara and Health Department for their tireless efforts, an official press release said.
The District administration have already moved fast and identified a rented accommodation for GMC in Handwara town of District Kupwara, besides, recruitment of the staff by the Government is also in process.
The establishment of GMC Handwara which was pending since a long is progressing in a good pace and appointment of Principal is also one of the major achievements for the establishment of the Medical College.