Principal GDC, Qazigund attached for unauthorised use of biometric attendance

Srinagar, Feb 02: The government has attached principal government degree college Qazigund for making unauthorised use of biometric and marking online attendance from different locations.

Quoting an order, news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that incharge principal GDC Qazigund Mujahid Ahmad has been attached for unauthorized use of biometric device.

The order reads he was directed to explain his position as to why action be not initiated for installation of BAS device on personal device and marking attendance at location other than office within a week's time but he failed to do so.