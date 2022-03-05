Principal Secretary visits Bandipora College

Srinagar, Mar 5: Principal Secretary to Government Skill Development Department J&K, Dr. Asgar Hassan Samoon, paid a visit to HKM Government Degree College Bandipora today.
According to a press note, he was received by the Principal of the college Dr. Mohd Amin Malik in presence of college faculty, staff and NSS volunteers. During his visit he inspected various departments, labortries, college library and took stock of ongoing college developmental works in the campus.
“On this occasion he also inaugurated college browsing centre/Reading room for the students. Dr Samoon interacted with the students and teaching staff and emphasised for the introduction of more skill courses in the campus. During his visit he appreciated College administration for the improvements in academics, student facilities and the infrastructural developments over last two years. Dr. Samoon also lauded the efforts of College administration for college fencing and completion of 90 percent fencing work and directed the Tehsildar Bandipora for speedy completion of remaining 10 percent demarcation work of the fencing,”the press note added
He emphasiesd for the short-cut route to the college campus for the students and instructed the Additional District Development Commissioner Bandipora Afsar Ali Khan to resolve this issue. Dr Samoon directed the Executive Engineer R&B to complete the ongoing constructional works in the campus at the earlist.