Principal Secy Edu tours Ganderbal district

At first the Principal Secretary visited High school SumbalBala Zone Hariganiwan far flung area of the District, where he met and interacted with the Chief Education Officer Ganderbal Dr Javeed, Dy Chief Education Officer Ganderbal, Zonal Education Officers of all the four zones , Principals of HSS, Headmasters of HS, masters and teachers.

During the interaction various issues were raised by the participants for the betterment of the students for providing theme every facility. In this connection, Principal Secretary passed on-spot Instructions for making adequate arrangements of staff and proper accommodation in the schools in order to mitigate the academic loss of students.