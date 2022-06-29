Principal Secy H&ME launches Mobile App ‘Yatra22’, webpage for tracking health care facilities for Yatris

Speaking during the launch of mobile application, Dwivedi said that for smooth facilitation of holy devotees, 150 health facilities have been established from Lakhanpur to Holy Cave by health authorities and it has all been made available on the App with all the coordinates and the distance from the individual accessing the App/portal.

The Principal Secretary further said that the Department of Health has also deployed around 1500 highly skilled health personnel for Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2022 duties, while as there has been a threefold increase in infrastructure during this year’s Yatra. He added that this has been made to ensure seamless and smooth delivery of health care to the pilgrims by the UT administration.