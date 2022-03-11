Principal Secy H&UDD, Div Com visit Manasbal Lake

Both Principal Secretary and Divisional Commissioner inspected the progress on development works being executed in Manasbal Lake like pathway construction, construction of septic tanks and waste management pits, deweeding, desilting, installation of boundary walls, removal of encroachments and other related works.

They also visited several proposed development works including car parking site near Manasbal Lake, balance pedestrian pathways besides Bypass road from Patwari Khana Pottermohalla to Engineering College Safapora link road.