Principal Secy Jal Shakti takes holistic review on implementation of JJM, other schemes

Baramulla: Principal Secretary, Jal Shakti, Ashok Kumar Parmar today visited Baramulla district and held a detailed appraisal of various schemes and programmes implemented by Jal Shakti Department here.

During the visit, the Principal Secretary convened a meeting with the senior officers of district administration at Dak Bungalow here, wherein he took a holistic review of the progress on implementation of Jal Shakti related schemes with special focus on ambitious Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM).

While assessing the progress on various schemes executed by the department, the Principal Secretary exhorted upon the concerned authorities to realize the mission well before the set timeline and assured every kind of administrative and other necessary support. He directed them to ensure that all the set parameters, envisaged in JJM, are properly followed in letter and spirit.