Principal Secy Navin Choudhary reviews dev scenario in Uri

Baramulla, Feb 18 : Principal Secretary, Agriculture Production and Farmers Welfare, Navin Kumar Choudhary, accompanied by Director Agriculture Kashmir, Choudhary Mohammad Iqbal today visited Uri, Baramulla and reviewed development scenario in the district especially in Sub Division Uri.
He also took stock of sector wise performance of Horticulture, Agriculture and other essential departments.
Reiterating that the value addition of Agricultural and horticultural produce is the only viable option for getting better remuneration, Navin Kumar Choudhary said that hi-tech and precision farming methods are being encouraged under a multiple strategy to promote entrepreneurship in agriculture and to cover maximum area under vegetable cultivation in Kashmir valley.
Principal Secretary said this after laying foundation stone for Hi Tech Polygreen house at Sheeri Baramulla which has been raised by the beneficiary.
Interacting with the farmers and enthusiast growers, Principal Secretary said that the department is working in a mission mode towards cultivation of multi crops so as to enhance the remunerative outputs for the farmers with adoption of modern scientific technologies.