Principal Secy SDD reviews progress achieved under SDD

Jammu, Feb 10: Principal Secretary, Skill Development Department (SDD), Asgar Hassan Samoon Thursday chaired a meeting to review progress achieved under different components of SDD including fast track recruitment, languishing projects and up gradation of institutes.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Director Skill Development Department, Sudershan Kumar, Additional Secretary ARI and Training Department, Syed Muried Hussaian, Additional Secretary ARI & Training Department, Sunaina Sharma, Secretary JKSSB, Sachin Jamwal, Executive Director, J&K PCC, Pardeep Kumar Sharma, Additional Secretary SDD, Rakesh Basotra, Secretary BOTE, Firdose Isso, Joint Director Planning SDD, Sapna Slathia and other concerned officers were present in the meeting while officers from Kashmir division participated online.
The meeting had threadbare discussion on various issues pertaining to Skill Development Department including constitution of Institute Management Committee of Model ITI Jammu, updation of Gazetted and Non Gazetted Recruitment Rules, finalization of guidelines for Institutional Development fund (IDF), establishment of four IT Labs under STRIVE, PWC report for reforms in Skill Sector, DPC meetings of it is and Polytechnics, MIS for tracking passouts of PMKVY-3.0, completion of polytechnic campus under languishing projects, finalization of J&K BOTE recruitment rules, completion of ongoing works under Capex 2021-22 and training of 2500 Covid Warriors in collaboration with H&ME department.
Dr Samoon directed the concerned officers to complete all the projects within the stipulated time so that the buildings would be utilized for trainings, teachings and other professional education. He also enquired about the works being done in various districts with respect to different polytechnic and it is.
Principal Secretary enquired about the status of fast track recruitment process with respect to gazetted and non-gazetted appointment and action taken reports. He was informed that various gazetted and non-gazetted posts have already been advertised. He added that, out of 92 non gazetted posts, examination has been conducted for 69 posts while examination for rest of these posts would be held soon.
The meeting also held detailed discussion on review of courses being offered in ITIs and Polytechnics.