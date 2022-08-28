Principal Secy SED inaugurates KGBV at Sultandaki

The Principal Secretary also advised the management of institute to conduct special evening classes for the students.

Speaking on the occasion, Alok Kumar highlighted that KGBVs are meant for the Girls belonging to weaker sections of the society (ST/SC/BPL/Orphans) and at present around 4513 Girl Students are presently residing in KGBV Hostels. He said that the improvement in the National Achievement Ranking from 17th Rank to 6th Rank in 2021-22 has added new feather to the SED which has encouraged the morale of the teaching staff.

The Principal Secretary also appreciated the efforts of School Education Department in the recent enrolment drive held all over the UT, where around 167000 students have been added in the Govt. Schools. He reiterated that quality infrastructure in the academic institutions even in the remotest areas of the UT of JK is being established.