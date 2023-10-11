PRIs from Kupwara embark on exposure tour to Rajasthan, Punjab

During the tour, the PRIs will visit different model Panchayats of Rajasthan and Punjab for training cum exposure visit.

The purpose of the visit is to expose them to the best practices being followed by their counterparts and make them interact with the beacon leaders and successful PRIs to learn about the implementation of Panchayat Raj and other flagship programmes.

During the flagging-off ceremony, the DDC held an interaction with PRIs and impressed upon them to take maximum advantage of this exposure tour so that the best practices learnt get replicated in various Panchayats of Kupwara district.