PRIs must get actively involved in implementation of Govt schemes for self employment: Dr Hina Bhat

According to a press note, besides DDC/BDC members and PRI representatives, the session was also attended by senior officers from Board, District Administration, senior officers from banks and large number of aspirant entrepreneurs and educated unemployed youth of Ganderbal. During the interactive session, Dr Hina Shafi Bhat gave a brief about the employment generation programmes being implemented by the Board. She stated that the Panchayat Raj Institutions are the wheels that propel the growth and development of the country. She underlined the need for active involvement of representatives from these institutions in target-oriented implementation of schemes being implemented for empowerment of masses , particularly educated unemployed youth, aspirant entrepreneurs, women and people belonging to marginal sections of the society. Dr Hina Shafi Bhat informed that over the last three years, margin money of Rs. 40.08 crores with bank loan of Rs. 110 crores has been provided for establishment of 2196 units thereby creating employment opportunities for 17394 people under JKREGP and PMEGP. Speaking on the occasion, LDM Ganderbal informed that record performance has been achieved under PMEGP in respect of district Ganderbal that too in only two first quarters of current financial year.