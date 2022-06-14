Private hospital introduces technology to detect cataract using Whatsapp

New Delh, June 14: A pioneer in world-class eye care, Sharp Sight Eye Hospitals in collaboration with Logy.AI envisions has introduced AI-based screening solution to identify cataracts on the spot with 92 percent accuracy.
Cataract is responsible for 70% of blindness in India. However, with early intervention at the right stage, it could be avoided. The AI solution shall help in early screening and treatment at the right stage to avoid blindness.
This is the first time the smartphone has been used for cataract screening leveraging artificial intelligence (AI).
It is set up with the aim to build cutting-edge AI products in the healthcare domain and bridge the gap between clinical medicine and technology by training healthcare professionals in AI.
Meanwhile, the AI-based screening solution is present as a simple chatbot on WhatsApp, so that it can be used for mass screening. It wouldn’t require anyone to download any separate application as only WhatsApp is required on the phone. Also, the solution works with very low internet connectivity in rural areas.
Speaking on how technology is transforming the healthcare system in India, Deepshikha Sharma, CEO, Sharp Sight Eye Hospitals, said, “The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) has brought breakthroughs in many areas of medicine. In ophthalmology, AI has delivered robust results in the screening and detection of diabetic retinopathy, age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, and retinopathy of prematurity. Cataract management is another field that can benefit from greater AI application."
“With the use of AI, doctors and medical providers will now be able to deliver a more accurate diagnosis in the fastest possible time, which can aid the treatment journey. Also, AI would be a big leap toward predictive and proactive data analytics, which will improve preventive care recommendations for patients. We are really glad to partner with Logy.AI envisions, which will open doors for healthcare professionals to undertake research and better utilize AI tools to understand their patient’s disease patterns and improve treatment outcomes significantly”, she added.
“SharpSight hospitals has been one of the most pro-active partners which synergises with our vision of using new-age technologies like Artificial Intelligence for promotion of population health screening. Both our teams have been working very hard to ensure elderly people receive the treatment at the right time. We are grateful to the top leadership of Sharp Sight for providing us the opportunity to collaborate in this journey. I am sure that this is just the start of even greater things to come in the future,” said PriyanjitGhosh, Co-founder, and CEO, Logy.AI.
As pioneers in eye care for over 20 years, Sharp Sight Eye Hospitals believes in providing quality eye care for all.
Backed by the latest technology, Sharp Sight has a highly experienced team of specialists and support staff who work tirelessly to provide care for patients with passion and dedication.