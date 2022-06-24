Private schools facing de-recognition

Seeking the government's response to a plea by 33 schools through the Private Schools Association, a bench of Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi said: “In the meantime, subject to objections to be filed by the respondents and till next date of hearing, status quo, as on date, shall be maintained.”

The court granted the relief after hearing senior advocate Zaffar Ahmad Shah on behalf of the Private Schools Association, observing that it was “satisfied that petitioners have prima facie made out a case for ad-interim relief at this stage”.

While issuing notice to the government returnable within three weeks, the court listed the plea for further consideration on July 18.