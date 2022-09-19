Private schools’ fee has to be fixed in parity with infrastructure: HC

“The rules inter alia provide for the factors of determination of fee vide Rule 7 and it lays down that the committee should consider the locations of the private schools, the availability of the infrastructure, reasonable surplus required for the growth and development of the private school, performance of the private school and many other such things in the matter for fixing of fees. Therefore, the fee fixation has to be based on consideration of these factors,” the court said hearing a petition filed by a private school, JK Public School through Advocate Aatir Javed Kawoosa.

The petitioner had moved an application to the fee fixation panel for enhancement of the fee structure for the academic sessions 2021-22 and 2022-23 on the ground that it had to be as per the infrastructure facilities and other opportunities being provided by the school.

The Fee Fixation Committee had fixed the fee for the school but the school objected to it, saying the same was "on the lower side and was not in parity with the fees allowed to be realised by other schools having similar facilities”.