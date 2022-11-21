Private schools issuing exam date sheets, holding KG admissions will face consequences: DSEK

Srinagar, Nov 21: The Directorate of School Education,Kashmir(DSEK), Monday said some leading private schools were misleading parents by issuing examination date sheet illegally and in violation of the government guidelines.
Quoting a public notice, news agency Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that it has come to the notice of DSEK that some leading private schools in Srinagar City, Budgam and Ganderbal districts have clandestinely issued date sheets for conduct of examinations of various classes.
The notice read that the private schools have also opened counters for admission of students in next higher classes as well as for fresh admission in Nursery and LKG.
The DESK termed this a very serious violation and contravention of rules, regulations and guidelines issued from time to time. "It goes against the Uniform Academic Calendar in Jammu and Kashmir," it said.
"No one can be allowed to violate rule of law...anybody found involved in any such illegal activity shall have to face serious consequences," the public notice by DSEK said.