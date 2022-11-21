Private schools issuing exam date sheets, holding KG admissions will face consequences: DSEK

Srinagar, Nov 21: The Directorate of School Education,Kashmir(DSEK), Monday said some leading private schools were misleading parents by issuing examination date sheet illegally and in violation of the government guidelines.

Quoting a public notice, news agency Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that it has come to the notice of DSEK that some leading private schools in Srinagar City, Budgam and Ganderbal districts have clandestinely issued date sheets for conduct of examinations of various classes.